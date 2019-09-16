THIS is why Prasthanam actress Chahatt Khanna refused to be a part of Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna has done several TV soaps. She is known for her work in television shows like Kumkum - Pyara Sa Bandhan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai. She has also done films like Thank You and Ek Main Ek Tum. The actress, who is once again all set to appear on the big screen with the upcoming film Prasthanam, was also approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. However, she refused to be a part of the show.

Revealing the reason, she told Pinkvilla, “There are some other work commitments that might materialise. With a new start in films, things are looking nice and going to Bigg Boss means being locked up for a few months. Meanwhile if my other projects need me, I won’t be able to leave Bigg Boss mid way due to contractual obligations and miss those new opportunities coming my way. I love the show and will watch it for sure though.”

Speaking about Prasthanam, it features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey and Amyra Dastur. The political action film is scheduled to release on 20th September.