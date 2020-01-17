This Is Why Remo Dsouza Got Nostalgic On DANCE+5!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance+5 has found its Top 10 contestants and the finalists are all set to put their best foot forward. Not only are the contestants taking the competition a notch higher, but even the captains are leaving no stone unturned.

One such breath-taking performance by contestants Sanchita-Shubrato will keep us on the edge of our seats when Captain Punit revealed this shocking information about the dancing prodigy.

He said that Sanchita perspires a lot from her palms and feet. Given her high impact acts where lifts are the crux of their performance, maintaining a grip between the partners is very important. A concerned Remo told Punit to be very careful as he does not want her to get injured.

This week the viewers will take a trip down the memory lane with the theme – Indi-Pop. The duo will be seen performing on ‘Deewana Tera by Sonu Nigam’ which is coincidently Remo’s first song as a choreographer. Watching Sanchita perform, whom he so dearly calls ‘his daughter’ along with partner Shubrato, he got emotional as it reminded him of the days when he started as a choreographer with this song.

Amidst this intense competition, captain Puneet requested Remo to dance with the contestants on the song which made him relive all the memories where he spoke about the era was competitive back then because indi-pop was flourishing and he faced a lot of rejections in his initial days.

While we are enjoying Remo’s side as a super judge, we are loving this emotional and caring side of him too towards Sanchita!

