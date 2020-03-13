News

Why Is Rohit Shetty Angry with Tejasswi Prakash?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 12:51 PM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 made a power-packed opening earlier this year. Since the start of Season 10, each episode has been garnering strong audience reviews.

The episodes have been nothing short of daunting yet thrilling for contestants and viewers alike. Bharti Singh’s Torture Week tested the contestants to their bones. However, their troubles seem far from over. This week’s episodes run unconditionally high on thrills & chills, twists & turns, dance & drama. The viewers are in for more than just their daily dose of entertainment and adventure.

From conquering high heights to getting electric shocks, facing scorpions to drinking spicy shots; This week’s tasks have been designed to test contestants both individually and as team players. Contestants will be divided among two teams with one team receiving an extra advantage. A showdown between captains Karan Patel and Tejasswi Prakash will irk Rohit and he will lose his calm. Rohit will also ask captain Tejasswi Prakash to back off.

Why is he angry? Will Karishma Tanna choose Karan Patel’s team? What is the extra advantage and which team will emerge victorious this week?

Tags Khatron Ke Khiladi Colors Rohit Shetty Tejasswi Prakash Bharti Singh Karan Patel Karishma Tanna TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

On the sets of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here