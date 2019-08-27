This is why Rohit Verma lodged a police complaint

MUMBAI: Rohit Verma, who is a well-known fashion designer, has lodged a police complaint against those who have allegedly misused his name for a fashion show.

The designer, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant, said he was not booked for any show or has any knowledge of this event.

He told media, "It is disgusting, that someone is misusing my name for their personal benefit. First of all, I was never booked for any show, secondly, I have my own guestlist for my show, I never charge for registration or entry. To resolve the issue I spoke to the team of the event but they refused to resolve the issue which is why I had to lodge a complaint against them. Such people should be behind bars. I have already lodged a police complaint against these cheaters who are taking money on my name from innocent souls, I have nothing to do with this event nor am I aware of it. I have collected enough proofs against them and I request the authorities to take necessary action against them.”