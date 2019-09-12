News

This is why Sameer Dharmadhikari agreed to play Shaheer Sheikh’s father in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 02:09 PM

MUMBAI: Sameer Dharmadhikari is a well-known film and television actor. He was last seen in Peshwa Bajirao two years ago. Now, he is all set to return to the TV screens with Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (YRHPK).

The makers have roped in the actor to play Shaheer Sheikh’s father on the show.

Speaking about the same, Sameer told TNN, “After my last Hindi show, I got busy with Marathi serials and films. It was a creatively satisfying experience for me. Having said that, TV has its own charm and the response to your performance is instant. There is not much gap between the time you commence the shoot and the show goes on air. I returned to Hindi TV because the character in YRHPK was compelling. The father I am playing in the show has been a loner and is returning to his family after 20 years.”

