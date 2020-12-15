Why is Shaheer Sheikh heartbroken?

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh and Priyanka Khera's music video 'Je Na Tu Bulawe' is all about the confusion between love and friendship. Yes, the song has finally released today.

In the video, Shaheer is in a tough situation to chose his boy gang or his crush. Shaheer chooses his crush in Je Tu Na Bulawe. Shaheer allows Priyanka to stay in his house for two weeks after her boyfriend ditches her for marriage. Shaheer falls head over heels in love with her. So, when he decides to express his love for Priyanka and propose to her, his life takes an unexpected turn. Priyanka's boyfriend returns to her life and she rushes to him and mends things. Shaheer is left heart broken.

Je Na Tu Bulawe is a romantic melody with soothing music and wonderful lyrics. However, the highlight of the song is Shaheer, who is a delight to watch.

Take a look.

