THIS is why Shakti Mohan was not a part of Street Dancer 3D

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan is one of the most popular dancers of the small screen. The actress-choreographer rose to fame after winning season 2 of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance. Since then she has been a part of various hit dance shows including Dance Plus, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and many more.

Shakti has been a part of various projects ever since she has stepped in the showbiz world. While fans would dearly love seeing her in a movie, especially in a dance-based film.

We all know Remo D'Souza's directorial ABCD franchise saw a number of dancers from Dance India Dance. Puneet Pathak, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande have been a part of all the series.

When Shakti was asked about the same before Street Dancer 3D was released, the actress denied that she is not a part of the film. Shakti also revealed why she doesn't want to get into acting.

Shakti said that she is extremely comfortable in whatever she is doing and would love to explore more in the same. When it comes to acting, she is not willing to take up the offer just because someone has offered it. She feels acting is very different from what she is doing.

Maybe Shakti is waiting for the right opportunity to present herself as an actor in front of the viewers. But we would definitely love to see Shakti in films.

