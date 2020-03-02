Why shows like Beyhadh 2 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay are MOST LOVED by the audience?

MUMBAI: Television shows have suddenly grown an audience favourite with unconventional storyline coming in.

Stories in the likes of Beyhadh, Beyhadh 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kii are gaining more prominence wherein the antagonist is on the front foot, and undoubtedly are the hottest thing on television today.

Featuring Jennifer Winget, she had not only smitten the loyal audience who loved watching television but also the non-television lovers who loved watching cricket on Sunday as a pastime or news. Her chemistry with Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani was much loved and as the show went off-air, people could not wait for a season 2. Jennifer came back with a bang with Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

For that matter, even Kasautii Zindagii Kii has been keeping the audience hooked. While Anurag and Prerna play the protagonists, it is the antagonists who are contributing to the show in a big way be it Komolika, Mr. Bajaj and now Sonalika! And looks like Anurag is also shifting his shade on a grey area…

Shows with desirable and alluring antagonists are more liked by the audience. What are your thoughts on the same?