Why So Serious? – Aasif Sheikh as the Legendary Joker!

MUMBAI: Everyone has a dream to be a hero, but our very own Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) from &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai aspired to be the greatest villain of all times! The versatile actor, Aasif Sheikh will be engulfing the role of ‘The Joker’ from the legendary DC universe. Paying tribute to the late Heath Ledger, Sheikh will don the red crooked smile and green hair, adding another memorable role of a lifetime to his close to 300+ characters list in the show. It is a true testimony to the fact that one must never give up on their dreams. Sharing his enthralling experience Vibhuti Mishra aka Aasif Sheikh says, “Never before have I been so enthusiastic about being spending hours alone in the vanity room! Adorning the look of the mischievous Joker, from the plastered face and the blood-red smirk to the vibrant green hair and the suit, I have thoroughly loved the process. If only I could go back in time and tell my younger self that he will arrive at such an opportunity later in life! I am an ardent fan of the comics, and my most desired personality was that of the eccentric Joker.”

Giving a desi twist to this eminent character, Aasif says, “The legendary character played by late Heath Ledger - his mannerisms, malicious laugh and expression in voice were all so brilliant. The impulsiveness and spine-chilling performance of his is something I practised not just while on set, off-set too. I would go up to my co-actors and play around and question them in an eerily tone, ‘Why so serious?’ I put in hours of preparation for this role and to make it relevant to the Indian audience. I am super excited and eagerly looking forward to my friends, family, and fans’ reaction. I will always be grateful to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai team to believing in me and taking my suggestion on this dream character and make it a reality! I cannot thank them enough. It is the best Birthday gift I have ever received - my dream role!”