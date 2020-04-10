Why Surbhi Jyoti will never be a part of a reality show? Details inside

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The diva made her Hindi television debut with Zee TV's show Qubool Hai. The show went on to become a huge hit among the viewers.

Also, Surbhi's pair with Karan Singh Grover became an instant hit and they are still considered as one of the most loved on-screen jodis of the Telly world.

Recently. Surbhi indulged into a live chat session with Tellychakkar and opened up about various things.

After being a part of several hit shows, fans wanted to know if Surbhi will ever be a part of any reality show. The actress clearly refused.

Revealing the reason behind it, Surbhi said that she doesn't have that kind of competitive spirit within herself and can't perform under so much pressure to win.

Well, fans, this makes it clear that we won't get to see Surbhi in any reality show.

