This is why Tejasswi Prakash quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-reality shows. The makers have already kick-started shooting for the 10th season. The team has been shooting in Bulgaria currently. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show is at a dramatic stage where elimination is happening and wild card entry is also on the focus. Now, according to the latest reports, Tejasswi Prakash has quit the show after suffering a major eye injury.

Yes, Tejasswi, who is known for her role in Swaragini, suffered a major eye injury while shooting. She was among the top six but unfortunately, she left the show owing to the injury. According to a report in India Forums, she suffered a hemorrhage in her eye. She is undergoing treatment in Bulgaria. She has to get her treatment done first as she can’t travel in flight.

We wish Tejasswi a speedy recovery!