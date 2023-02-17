This is why Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora has anger issues

The actress has a huge fan following on social media and keeps sharing interesting posts ever now and then. She has now shared a funny post which perfectly sums up her anger issues.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 14:44
This is why Udaariyaan's Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora has anger issues

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

The show’s popular and lead character Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora, has been winning hearts lately with her impeccable performance putting every emotion that is so identifiable by all. The actress has a huge fan following on social media and keeps sharing interesting posts ever now and then. She has now shared a funny post which perfectly sums up her anger issues. Check out the post below;

Do you agree with Twinkle's post?

Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile on the show, Nehmat slaps divorce papers on Advait during a press conference, which shocks everyone present.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 

 

 

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 14:44

