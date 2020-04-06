Why was Devoleena Bhattacharjee practicing social distancing even before the lockdown?

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been making headlines recently. She has became the target of SidNaaz fans after her opinions on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song 'Bhula Dunga.'

The actress spoke to a media portal through Instagram live, to talk about the troll incident, upcoming projects, and more.

Talking about self-isolation due to the Coronavirus lockdown, she said that she had been practicing social distancing ever since BB 13 owing to her back injury, so it is not different for her now. She is spending time cooking, interacting with fans, and doing household chores. She also mentioned that she will meet her BFF Rashami Desai after the lockdown. Devo added that Rashami and she are

behaving like couples amidst this lockdown, calling each other constantly and sharing every little detail.

On being trolled by Shehnaaz Gill's fans on social media, Devo said that she is now done with the topic completely. She added that she got trolled because she merely expressed her true opinions.

The Bengali beauty revealed that she teases Rashami with Sidharth's name, and they look adorable together. Devoleena further added that she got in touch with Sidharth after his big win, and they're also planning to surprise SidLeena fans with a live interaction together.

