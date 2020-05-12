Why was Nikitin Dheer DISGUSTED with Kratika Sengar?

MUMBAI: Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer are one of the most popular and beautiful jodis of the Telly world.

The couple is happily married for many years and is enjoying their marital bliss. Kratika and Nikitin have a huge fan following, and the reason behind it is their adorable chemistry and their cute social media PDA, which can make anyone go aww.

The actor, who is the son of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, married Kratika in 2014. Kratika was last seen on screen in the show “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki”. Kratika often keeps posting interesting videos with

her dog, or herself and this time around, looks like Kratika found a fancy in a dark shaded lip colour which hit the undertone of indigo.

Looks like Nikitin did not like the colour. He replied to Kratika stating it is ‘yuck’.

Take a look at his post below:

