Why we miss seeing Vivian Dsena on-screen!

MUMBAI: The eternal chocolate boy of the TV industry and one of the sexiest man of Asia , actor Vivian Dsena is surely one actor who is missed terribly on screen. The actor, who was last seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, reportedly left the show because of a time leap and has not taken up anything new as of now. Here is why we want him back!

1. He made us fall in love with him right from his show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani. His portrayal of the dashing Abhay Raichand was simply amazing.

2. His show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon was another show which had us literally drooling over him. Not only was his character strong, but is well-remembered even today. His Jodi with Drashti Dhami was clearly incredible and we still miss that seeing such chemistry on screen today.

3. Well, as we have already mentioned before, his chocolate boy looks are to die for. He might not have the most well-chiseled body or six-pack abs, but Vivian surely has a charm, which one cannot miss. Don’t you agree?

4. His versatility as an actor can also be seen in the various shows that he has done. Each role has been so unique and different. We hope we get to see him in more unique characters.

5. Last, but not the least, the fact that Vivian has never run after popularity is what makes him so special. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Vivian has always managed to keep a low profile, which has piqued the audience’s interest in him.

Well, all we can say is that we can’t wait for Vivian to be back on screen!