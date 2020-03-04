‘Wild Card’ entries in Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Post the success of Bigg Boss 13, Colors has rolled out a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

The show is on the lines of a swayamvar wherein Paras and Shehnaaz are hunting for their prospective life partners. Over a period of 13 weeks, they will try to find their life partner.

Five male suitors who have participated in the show are Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, and Dr Mayank Agnihotri. And five female suitors are Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen Matharu Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur.

There hasn’t been an eviction yet and all the contestants are trying best to impress Shehnaaz and Paras. The show recently witness actors namely Gautam Gulati, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij hosting special segments.

Since, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge isn’t managing to grab eyeballs of audience hence we hear that makers are planning to introduce few wild card entries to make the show interesting.

Yes, viewers can look forward to more suitors entering the show to woo Shehnaaz and Paras.

Let’s wait and watch who the lucky ones to participate in the show are!