Will Abdu Rozik Join Shiv Thakare on COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 21:07
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI : Truly great friends are hard to find and impossible to forget. This holds true for COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ Shiv Thakare, who shares a camaraderie with many contestants on the stunt-based show but misses his dear friend Abdu Rozik. Armed with his daredevil attitude and unbreakable resolve, Shiv is preparing himself for the ultimate test of courage and resilience. Amid the high anticipation around the upcoming show, Shiv expresses the value of having a trusted confidant by his side. He believes that having a friend accompany him on this journey would give him more strength and emotional support. If given the opportunity to choose a member from the mandali of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ to join him, he would have Abdu Rozik on the show. In the last year, the two gave the viewers friendship goals and their hilarious moments on ‘Bigg Boss 16’ left the audience in splits. Will Shiv be able to find true friends on the forthcoming show? Only time will tell.  
 
Talking about friendship with Abdu, Shiv Thakare says, "In the thrilling realm of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', where every day promises unexpected twists and exhilarating surprises, for me, friendship is definitely a secret weapon that fuels my spirit. Amidst the demanding jungle adventure in South Africa, I couldn't imagine a better companion than Abdu by my side. His infectious liveliness and carefree spirit never fail to uplift my mood and infuse courage into my veins. With Abdu's unwavering support, not only will we make this journey a joyous ride, but we will also conquer any obstacle that dares to stand in our way. Together, we will redefine limits, savor victories, and create memories that will forever remind the world of the incredible power of true friendship."
 
‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air on COLORS soon.

 

 

