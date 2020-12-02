Will Alasmine get caught by Zafar on their adventurous mission to the Memory Room?

MUMBAI: Alasmine come together for yet another mission as they finally find out about Zafar’s mysterious ‘Memory room’. Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is set to take the fans on a nail biting journey as the beloved duo Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and Yasmine (Ashi Singh) are only a few steps away from finding the hidden place that contains entire Baghdad’s memories.

In a bid to learn the path of the safely hidden Memory Room. Aladdin with the help of Ginie of the ring plan to create a rift between Zafar (Aamir Dalvi) and Zeher (Divyangana Jain). As their mission to separate the siblings is going as planned, Aladdin makes Zafar reveal the location by slipping in a truth potion. Despite Zafar’s evil efforts, Aladdin manages to make Zafar tell a riddle which can take anyone towards the Memory room.

Aladdin with Ginoo’s (Raashul Tandon) help, solve the riddle and Aladdin along with Yasmine begin their journey to find the secret memory room. While Aladdin and Yasmine finally find the secret doorway inside the palace which leads to the room where all the memories are trapped, Zafar gets an intuition of someone trying to enter the memory room and heads towards the room himself.

Will Aladdin and Yasmine get caught on their daring and venturesome trip to the secret Memory Room?

Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Aladdin said, “Aladdin is a step closer to find out the room which holds all the memories of his Ammi and the entire kingdom. Aladdin along with Yasmine and his Genies have devised a way to trick Zafar into telling the location. It has been the most dynamic and fun week of shooting on the set. Every week is bringing in something new for us to explore, be it a water sequence or shooting in a room full of mirrors. It keeps getting better. I am sure our fans and viewers are going to love the upcoming episodes.”