Will Ali be able to save Marjeena from the Shehzada’s evil intentions?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:06
Will Ali be able to save Marjeena from the Shehzada’s evil intentions?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s biggest family entertainer Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha is set to bring yet another exciting twist to the story. After a long and dangerous journey, Ali (Abhishek Nigam) finally finds his Marjeena (Manul Chudasama) but she refuses to recognise him. Astonished by her love for the Shehzada, Ali realises there is more to the story than meets the eye. 

This week’s track will follow Ali on an adventure to save Marjeena from the claws of the beast. Having witnessed the Shehzada turn into the beast, Ali realises the love of his life is in danger. On the other hand, the Shehzada has plans of his own; he intends on converting Marjeena into a beast. Unaware of this plan, will Ali be able to save 

Marjeena or will she end up a beast? 

Essaying the role of Ali, Abhishek Nigam said, “Every good love story needs a villain and the Shehzada’s evil trap is going to be integral to Ali and Marjeena’s storyline. Faced with a deadly challenge, it will be a gripping watch for the audience as they see Ali embark on this new adventure and this new chapter in Ali and Marjeena’s love story will surely be very exciting.”

Keep watching Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 Monday to Saturday 7 PM only on Sony SAB.

Marjeena Shehzada Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha Manul Chudasama Abhishek Nigam Ali Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 12:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita thinks Dilpreet is selfish to not let Sanjot meet Maan, Dilpreet apologizes
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
On Indian Idol 13, Shraddha Kapoor expresses her gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her record the song'Teri Galliyan'in Ek Villain
MUMBAI: Holi is the festival of positivity, love and togetherness! Celebrating this most revered festival with much...
Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in...
Spoiler Alert! Pusha Impossible: The kidnapper asks Devi to release an inmate on bail, Dilip is in the same jail
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Spoiler Alert! Wagle Ki Duniya: Manoj has Atharva, Vandana gets worried
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about
Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
On Indian Idol 13, Shraddha Kapoor expresses her gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her record the song'Teri Galliyan'in Ek Villain
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside
Gashmeer Mahajani impresses us with his Sharp-Wit as he takes a Q & A session; check out some of his replies here
Gashmeer Mahajani impresses us with his Sharp-Wit as he takes a Q & A session; check out some of his replies here
Master Chef India 7: Netizens troll judges for being biased towards Aruna Vijay and her plain looking food, say “what's eye-catc
Master Chef India 7: Netizens troll judges for being biased towards Aruna Vijay and her plain looking food, say “what's eye-catchty about this dish?”
Krushna Abhishek
Kashmera Shah reveals why she publicly kissed Krushna Abhishek, says, “I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved…”
Audience Perspective! Netizens want the show Anupamaa to move on, ask for a better storyline
Audience Perspective! Netizens want the show Anupamaa to move on, ask for a better storyline