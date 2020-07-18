Will Anupama take a stand for herself in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus newly launched show Anupamaa has started entertaining the audience already.

Anupama is struggling hard to stay in Vanraj’s good books and seek his attention but things are getting worse for her.

Anupama faces another drastic storm when she plans to surprise Sweety in her college fair but there she sees Vanraj with Kavya.

Anupama’s expectations and her lovely plans to surprise her daughter meet a drastic end.

Vanraj has crossed all his limits to hurt Anupamaa. It is all about Kavya for him and does not respect her feelings at all.

Will Anupama take a stand for her self? Only time will tell...

(Credit: serial gossip)