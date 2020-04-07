Will Arhaan Khan participate in any other reality show after Bigg Boss? The actor responds

MUMBAI: Arhaan Khan rose to overnight fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Arhaan made a wildcard entry in the show but his entry proved to be quite entertaining. Arhaan's constant fights with Sidharth Shukla grabbed lots of attention.

Apart from that, his budding friendship with Rashami Desai was one of the major topics of discussion across the country. Arhaan and Rashami shared a great bond on the show.

Well, things turned out quite surprising after Salman Khan exposed Arhaan in front of Rashami. Salman told about Arhaan's past life which had left Rashami shattered.

Things were forgotten after the show was over but Arhaan became hugely popular among the viewers.

And now, during his recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, Arhaan was asked if is willing to be a part of another reality show after Bigg Boss.

Answering this question, Arhaan said that I'm quite scared and shocked with the way things took turn when I was in Bigg Boss house. But if he gets a chance, he would definitely take up the offer.

Well, we would love to see Arhaan in another reality show.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.