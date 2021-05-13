Will celebrate EID with family next year: Salman Sheikh on skipping Eid celebrations with family

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about various television shows and web-series.

Actor Salman Sheikh is currently seen in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. (Read here: Salman Shaikh to enter Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki )

Salman plays the baddie Devesh in Sasural Simar Ka 2. The cast of the show is currently shooting in Agra.

Salman has decided to skip Eid celebrations this year owing to the lockdown.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Salman said, “As we know, it is very risky to travel with the increased COVID cases around India. I decided to give up on my Eid celebration with my parents as travelling to meet them might get risky. I don’t want to see my loved ones suffering, and hence, I took this decision. I would also like to request everyone to follow the protocols to avoid COVID-19 and practice social distancing."

He added, “I’m looking forward to celebrating next year’s Eid with double enthusiasm. Gale Agle saal milenge, In shaa Allah" (will hug and wish Eid Mubarak to everyone the next year).

Salman has impressed the audience with his stint in shows like Aarambh, Kya Kasoor Hai Amla Ka, and Aghori among various others.

Here’s wishing Salman and his family Eid Mubarak in advance.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Salman Shaikh bags Colors' Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 )