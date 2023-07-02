Will Choti Sardarni Fame Mahir Pandhi be seen in Roaring Lions Productions Next?

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 23:09
Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Mahir Pandhi is quite the rising star, after playing the role Rajveer in Choti Sardaarni and his chemistry with Nimrit kaur Ahluwalia was really appreciated. Mahir emerged as the winner in Top Model India in 2018. He is also known for his roles in MX Player’s web series ‘Pawan & Pooja’ and Alt Balaji’s web series ‘Bebaakee.’

Ever since the show ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ went off air, fans of the handsome hunk have been  waiting to see him on screen again and looks like the fans will soon get the opportunity. Mahir is very active on Instagram and took to the the site to share a sneak peek from the Roaring Lion Production’s office and fans are excited. Take a look:

Well, it is sad but Roaring Lions is actually a line production company and not a full-flegdged show production company and Mahir is actually really good friends with the owner of the company.

But one thing is for sure, Mahir is actually shooting for a project right now which he as not revealed the details about but the fans will definitely be glad to see Mahir back on screen.

