Will Damini kill Radha and the Trivedi family in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan ?

MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Mohan came to know about Damini’s real intentions and asked Radha to run away and save their family. Amidst all the chaos, Damini even tried to kill Radha by shooting her, but Mohan came in between to save his wife and he got shot. 

In the forthcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness that Radha will manage to reach the Trivedi house, but Damini will inform the police about Radha’s location and ask them to kill her. After reaching their house, the police will start searching for Radha, but the family will hide her under a bed and the cops will be unable to find her. That’s when Damini will order the inspector to torture the family. In order to save the family, Radha will agree to meet Damini once again, however the latter will ask the inspector to kill her. 

With a lot of drama beckoning the audience, it will be interesting for viewers to watch whether Radha will be able to save her family from Damini? Or will she lose her life while saving the family?

To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!
    


    


 


 

