Will Dhruv come to know that Tara is living in his house in Sony SAB’s romance drama Dhruv Tara?

Dhruv Tara

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s romance drama Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare traces the lives of Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tara (Riya Sharma), who belong to different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, defies the laws of time and travels to the present day to find a cure for her brother, whose well-being is crucial for the future of her kingdom. Along the way, she meets Dhruv, who is a neurosurgeon in the 21st century, and their love story unfolds. Traveling through Navrang Van and meeting Dhruv in the 21st century, it will be interesting to watch how Tara navigates through the challenges of this century. 

Tara is filled with joy as she learns Dhruv is a neurosurgeon and thanks lord Krishna for helping her find someone in this century who can save her brother’s life. However, her happiness is short-lived as she doesn’t get an opportunity to talk to Dhruv. Meanwhile, in an unfortunate turn of events, Dhruv’s grandparents are robbed by a local thief, and Tara comes to their rescue. Little did she know that her kind gesture of helping Dhruv’s grandparents would bring her one step closer to Dhruv. Finally, she lands at Dhruv’s house.

Will Dhruv come to know that Tara is living with him in his house?

Riya Sharma, who portrays the character of Tara, said, “I think getting an opportunity to play Tarapriya has been a blessing. While portraying the character onscreen, I am learning something new every day, and it is definitely helping me grow as an artiste. Dhruv Tara has undoubtedly struck the right chord with the audiences, and the love and appreciation pouring in after the first week indeed made me so happy. With Tara coming to this century, meeting Dhruv, and landing at his house in just a few days, viewers are in for more action this week.” 

