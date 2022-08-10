Will Dhruv save Tara from the police in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare?

MUMBAI : Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare" on Sony SAB has captivated audiences with its one-of-a-kind romantic tale between Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), receiving high praise and adoration from all corners. Despite encountering various obstacles on her journey back to her own time period, Tara's plight has kept viewers engaged. In the forthcoming episodes, Dhruv will once again come to Tara's aid in the face of yet another daunting obstacle.

Susheela (Neelima Singh) deciding to marry off Dhruv before he moves to Canada turns out to be another big problem. Dhruv constantly keeps telling Susheela that he doesn’t want to get married, which she misunderstands and forces him to meet the girl she has chosen. While Dhruv is trying to prove his point, he finally comes across a place like Navrang Van and is on cloud nine. He wants to share this information with Tara; however, he comes to know that Tara has left his house forever. On the other hand, Tara, while trying to save a girl from goons, lands up in trouble and is taken away by the police.

Will Dhruv come to know that Tara’s life is in danger? Will he save her?

Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said, “The storyline is getting interesting with Dhruv coming closer to know about who Tara is, and there seems to be a bond that has developed between the two. With Tara landing in another trouble, watching how Dhruv saves her this time will be exciting. Is this an indication towards a new chapter in Dhruv and Tara’s life? I can assure you that the week ahead is filled with intriguing twists and turns, so don’t miss watching Dhruv Tara only on Sony SAB.”