Will Dil Se Dil Tak actors Jasmin Bhasin and Rashami Desai LOCK HORNS in Khatron ke Khiladi Reloaded?

MUMBAI: The immense popularity of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has paved way for the reloaded version of the show. Contestants like Nia Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jay Bhanushali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Patel and Rashami Desai have been locked for the show. (Read here: Rashami Desai used to mock Jasmin Bhasin during dance sequences for Dil Se Dil Tak? )

As reported by TellyChakkar.com, the show will be hosted by the ultimate dare-devil Rohit Shetty and will apparently be shot in Mumbai.

Well, sources have it that the makers are trying hard to make the show an interesting watch for the viewers because of which they have roped in Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin.

It is no news that the duo shares cold vibes. While the actors were a part of Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak, they were said to not have a cordial bond. It was quite evident on Bigg Boss 13 when Jasmin entered the show and supported Sidharth Shukla who was also a part of their show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Rashami went ahead to put an allegation on Jasmin that she was responsible for getting a fake article out in the media to defame Shukla.

That’s not it. Post the show, Rashami replaced Jasmin in Colors’ Naagin 4 which paved the way for the fans of both the actors indulging in internet wars.

Well, now the duo will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi reloaded and we’re sure there will be a lot of drama given the fact that both Rashami and Jasmin don’t look eye to eye.

A source close to the project said, “Makers’ are wanting to cash in on the rivalry between both the actresses and they’re sure to get mileage out of the same”.

Will Jasmin and Rashami lock horns on Khatron Ke Khiladi reloaded or turn friends and surprise everyone? Only time will tell.

Post your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Breaking: Rashami Desai to replace Jasmin Bhasin in Colors' Naagin 4​ )