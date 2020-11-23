Will Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik grow close by the end of their stint in BB? This actor believes so

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss 14 has Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik amongst the several participants. The tension between them continues to make news as the two are often seen locking horns.

Now, actor Nikkhil Arya, who has worked with both of them, shares what he feels about their big fights.

Nikkhil said, "I know a few contestants in the Bigg Boss house this season, which is why I started watching it. In the past seasons, I think one could pinpoint some contestants right at the beginning and say that they would reach the finale, but this year, there are people who play well for a week and then go back into their cocoon."

Speaking of Eijaz and Kavita, the actor said, "I'm sure both know what they are doing. Mark my words.. by the end of their stint, Eijaz and Kavita will come close to each other."

Well, do you agree?

