Will It Be A Happily Ever After For Titli and Garv In StarPlus Show TITLI?

Will It Be A Happily Ever After For Titli and Garv? StarPlus Drops The Second Promo Of Their New Show - Titli
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 10:09
Titli

MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and a never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. The show will make you re-think about romance and wonder if it is really love? 

With TITLI, StarPlus launches another talented actress - Neha Solanki. Neha Solanki will be seen essaying the titular role of Titli. The show TITLI is a twisted love story where a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him. But will it be a happily ever after? 

The makers have dropped the intriguing and interesting promo of TITLI starring Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra. Avinash Mishra plays the character of Garv opposite Neha Solanki, Titli. The promo aired on StarPlus showcases the twisted and unusual love story of Titli and Garv. With the promo, the audience will witness a shift in the characteristics of Titli and Garv. It can be seen that Garv and Titli are in a happy place, but the life after marriage will turn things around for Titli unknowingly. The audience will witness different shades of Titli's character, ranging from a young aspirational woman to that of being emotionally vulnerable. It will be intriguing to watch how the drama unfolds in the life of Titli and will it be a happily ever after?

Neha Solanki who essays the titular role, Titli opined about the promo, she shares, "Titli as a character is a girl with innocence and chirpy nature. She is full of life, optimistic and is on a quest to find Her Raj. Titli finds love and happiness in little things. The character of Titli has varied layers, but if she is innocent at the same time, she keeps her opinions. Everyday is a new learning for me, even in negativity Titli will find some positive elements. Titli has been an inspiration to me in real life as well."

"I am going be seen as a lawyer in the show TITLI. For my character, Garv, I am keeping a very clean and subtle look for the show. Garv as a person has many different layers which will be an interesting element for the audience to witness. My character is a dark one or that of a positive one is, yet a mystery, and in order to witness the mystery getting solved the audience  need to watch the show. As an actor, it’s really important to keep testing yourself and the character of Garv gave me that opportunity. It was a great experience for me, learning a lot of new things , the whole process of creating the character of Garv was a challenge for me and we have worked really hard on it. Seeing the reaction of audience on the promo, I guess we have hit the right chords", shares Avinash Mishra who portrays the role of Garv in the StarPlus show TITLI.

TITLI to air on StarPlus from 6th June, 11pm from Monday to Sunday. Titli is produced by Story Square Productions.

Star Plus is well-known for delivering intriguing content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel in particular, is a hub where the audience go through a plethora of emotions while viewing its amazing lineup of highly engaging shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Chashni and Faltu which focus on character empowerment. This type of content has been well received by its viewers. StarPlus has always made sure to keep their audience hooked on to their television screens with their story plots. The portrayal of aspirational female characters in StarPlus' shows has gained a wide applause from its viewers. Eventually, making them a solid role model for other women in the country. 

With TITLI, StarPlus plans to do the same and move forward with a unique way of story telling for its audience.

Anupama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Teri Meri Doriyaann Imlie Chashni Faltu
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

