Will Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath participate in Nach Baliye 10? The comedian answers

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma's career is on cloud nine since the time he has made a smashing comeback with his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor-comedian has hosted A-list celebrities in his famous show and provided a wholesome of entertainment.

We all know Kapil is happily married to his longtime lady love Ginni Chatrath and the couple was blessed with a beautiful baby girl a few months back. Kapil introduced to his darling daughter on Instagram this year whom he has named Anayra.

And now, amid the lockdown, Kapil who is extremely active on Twitter engaged in some chat session with his fans.

One of his fans asked him if he is willing to participate in Nach Baliye 10 with wife Ginni Chatrath. The comedian was quick to respond saying that he is already quite busy with his work commitments and spending time with his daughter. He has no plans to participate in the show.

Well, it seems we will have to wait for some more years to see Kapil shaking legs with her better-half in Nach Baliye.

