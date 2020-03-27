News

Will Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal ever work together?

Fans want to see Karishma and Vicky as a pair on screen

27 Mar 2020
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 04:42 PM

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is a superstar on television, and currently, she is fighting with her fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

The actress has a massive fan following. She has innumerable fanclubs out if which one shared a photo of her with Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal. 

The fans pondered if they would ever get an opportunity to see them share screen space for they have done in SANJU.

Well, in the past Karishma has been part of movies like Sanju and Great Grand Masti. 

