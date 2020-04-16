Will Mansi Srivastava be a part of Bigg Boss? Here's what she said

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The beauty has a number of hit shows to her credit. Mansi is one talented diva and has delivered some stellar performances in her shows.

Mansi is quite popular among the fans, especially for her role in Ishqbaaaz. The actress played Bhavya Pratap Rathore and was paired opposite Leenesh Mattoo in the show. Fans loved Mansi and Leenesh's on-screen pair.

While Mansi has been a part of several TV shows, we are sure the fans would want to the actress in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi among others.

When Mansi was asked about the same, the actress reportedly revealed that she was offered Bigg Boss a few times but she didn't have the dare to sign the show. The actress revealed that you need to be free from all your other commitments before signing a show like Bigg Boss.

Mansi further revealed that she might sign the show after a few years.

Well, diehard fans of Mansi would love to see her in Bigg Boss.

