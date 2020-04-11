Will MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma take up MTV Roadies? Read on to know more

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an amazing run. Almost all the contestants in the show grabbed the audience's attention. One of the contestants of the show Piyush Sharma gained immense popularity because of her stint in the show. Piyush’s clash with Ashish Bhatia and love stories with Arshiya Arshi and Aahna Sharma respectively was the hot topic of discussion during the show.

The handsome lad earned a huge fan-following through the show and in a recent Q&A session with his followers, Piyush revealed a lot of secrets and gave sassy and juicy answers to the fans’ questions.

One of the fans asked him if he will be interested in doing Roadies as he is quite competitive and will be great watching him on a show like Roadies.

Piyush gave a heartfelt response to this question and said, “Actor ke saath saath, Splitsvillian ka tag lag chuka hai and that is enough. No more tags”.

Also, in a chat with TellyChakkar.com, Piyush has revealed that he will be happy to do reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron ke Khiladi.

