Will Paakhi's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein turn negative? Aishwarya Sharma answers

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is one of the most popular shows of the current times. The daily soap is just two months old and it has managed to grab the attention of the viewers.

Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein is constantly witnessing twists and turns in the story with Sai and Virat's marriage taking place.

Paakhi is left heartbroken and feels cheated as Virat failed to fulfil his promise given to her.

The viewers were predicting that Paakhi's character is likely to turn negative now that Sai and Virat are married.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of Paakhi and asked her the same.

Aishwarya said, "I don't think so Paakhi's character will turn negative. It didn't happen either in Kusum Dola (Bengali show from which Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is adapted)."

The actress further said, "The situation which has occurred in Virat, Sai and Paakhi's life is negative. It is nobody's fault and everyone is right in their own place."

Well, the viewers were definitely expecting Paakhi's new avatar in a completely negative image but Aishwarya seems to have made it clear.

