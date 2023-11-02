Will Pandya family break again? As Pandya Family To Witness High Voltage Drama As Shweta Re-enters Pandya House

MUMBAI: In Star Plus show Pandya Store, the Pandya family has relocated themselves under the same roof after a leap of seven years. This reunion of the Pandya Family has caused interesting drama in the show. Pandya Store is produced by  Sphere Origins. 

The Pandya family plans to unite Krish and Prerna, but the unfortunate reality is that with every auspicious event, there has to be a twist. Though Dhara is well aware of the divorce that has not taken place between Krish and Shweta. On the other hand, Shweta enters Pandya's House to reclaim her rights and ask for money for Chutki's treatment.

Talking about her character and returning to the show, Ankita Bahuguna says " My character has a grey shade, it is something I do not relate to in my real life because Shweta is a selfish kind of a person, she is a mixture of selfishness and self-love. I feel my character Shweta is back in the game and the show, Let's wait for the ruckus that Shweta creates in the Pandya family. Her plan of action would be to take an advantage of Natasha ( chutki) and under Chutki's pretext, Shweta will try to attain money from the Pandya family"

"Pandya Store is my second show with Sphere Origin. It was a lovely and warm experience to work with the cast and crew of the show, all are supportive and helpful. Initially, I was apprehensive but now I have become comfortable with not the cast and crew but Shweta. With Shiny, I have a special bond as my first scene was with her, and with Mohit as well". Ankita concluded by giving us insights into her bond with the cast.

What are Shweta's plans, are they vicious enough to break the Pandya family? Will Dhara be able to save her family from this trap?

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. The show telecasts on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30 pm

