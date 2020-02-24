Will Prerna REALLY LOOSE her child in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kii?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii has time and again introduced twists and turns such that the audience has always been excited about what will unfold next in the show.

While initially Komolika was seen falling and ultimately dying making way of Mr. Bajaj, another antagonist in the show, she was back again in the form of Aamna Sharif. Now the one thing which is applaud worthy is that the show is not only loved for the content but the brilliant casting of actors too. They are a visual delight to watch!

The drama focuses on the problems in Anurag and Prerna’s lives. Currently, Namik Paul is seen as Viraj who wants to marry Prerna and take her away from Anurag thereby wanting to fulfil a secret revenge. On the other hand, what is shown to Komolika is that Viraj too wants Prerna dead.

Now had that been the case, wouldn’t Viraj just kill Prerna instead of wanting to marry her? Also, Viraj will soon be seen falling off the cliff as Prerna will push him and as an immediate reaction, he will end up shooting somewhere. The recent episodes of the show hinted us towards Viraj shooting her in the stomach.

Will Prerna loose her child?