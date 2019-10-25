News

Will Radhika Mane will make her Baba proud in Tara From Satara?

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Tara From Satara (Frames Production and Idea Track Private Limited) has been successfully managing to keep viewers engaged with the high-end drama.

In the upcoming episodes, Radhika will be performing Kathak. Amidst all the challenges thrown her way, she is all set to perform. But will she be able to make her Baba proud by performing Kathak? Or will the judges ask her to perform a Western dance form?

Tara From Satara is produced by Frames Production and Idea Track Private Limited. It stars Roshni Walia in the lead role.

The story revolves around Tara and her journey from being aimless to finding a purpose in life.

The young girl loves to dance but is not as focused as her elder sister. She is a free spirit but will soon go on to become a good dancer with the aim to fulfill her father’s dream. The fresh concept and actors are being liked by the audience.

