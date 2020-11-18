Will Rakhi inform Anupamaa and family about Vanraj and Kavya's romantic getaway?

MUMBAI: Vanraj and Kavya's affair is not a big secret anymore, apart from the elders mostly everyone in the family knows about it. Even Paritosh's mother-in-law Rakhi is well aware about it, and has just the right reason to call off her daughter's wedding with Paritosh. She wasn't able to catch them red-handed yet and couldn't create a scene, but looks like she has an opportunity now.

It's Kavya's birthday and Vanraj calls her to apologise for his behaviour. He tells her that first it was just Anupamaa and now even the others in his family are not bothered about him. Kavya had made plans of a romantic getaway to a resort for both of them and Vanraj tells her that he will join her.

He tells everyone in the family that he is going out for a meeting, and will be away. He and Kavya meet up at the resort, but guess who is also present there? It's Rakhi, who just needed one good reason to break all ties with the Shah family. In fact, she is heard saying "Do hanso ka joda yahan kya kar raha hai?".

What will be Rakhi's next move? Will she tell the Shah family about Vanraj's whereabouts? In a recent promo, we saw that their affair is exposed infront of the whole family while Vanraj and Kavya are expressing their love for each other. How is it going to end? How will the Shah family react when they will get to know about Vanraj's affair? The upcoming episodes of "Anupamaa" are even more interesting, especially with the big revelation, so stay tuned.

The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale. "Anupamaa" produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd airs on Star Plus.