Will Rakhi's plan work of unraveling Vanraj and Kavya's secret affair work?

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" has kept the audience glued with the recent developments. While Vanraj and Kavya are out on a romantic getaway, Rakhi invites the whole Shah family to the same resort. And it's not because she has a change of heart and is suddenly feeling good about them, but she plans to reveal Vanraj and Kavya's affair to the whole family.

Rakhi has booked their rooms on the same floor as Vanraj's so that it's easy to work on her scheme. She knows that Vanraj has planned to have a surprise birthday celebration for Kavya, and that's when she will put her plan into action.

We saw that while Vanraj and Kavya are busy amongst themselves, they hear loud music from the other room, and Vanraj even makes a call to them. So what will happen next, will Vanraj get to know whose on the other side? What has Rakhi planned for them? How will she reveal their affair? To know what she does stay tuned to "Anupamaa".

The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah and Anagha Bhosale. "Anupamaa" produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd airs on Star Plus.