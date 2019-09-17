Will Rashami Desai get married to rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan in Big Boss 13?

MUMBAI: The 13th season of televisionâ€™s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is approaching.



The list of the probable contestants is already doing rounds.



It is being speculated that popular television actress Rashami Desai will participate in the show along with her rumoured boyfriend Arhaan Khan.



A source also revealed that the duo may tie the knot in Bigg Boss 13.



Yes, you heard that right!



Previously, actress Sara Khan got married on the show to her boyfriend Ali Merchant. However, the duo called it quits after a while.



Also, Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa also got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Kuwar Vikrant on the show. They are living a happy married life.



Real weddings on a reality show guarantee great audience attention and TRPs.



Do you think Rashami and Arhaan will take the plunge on national television?



Rashami was earlier married to her Uttran co-star Nandish Sandhu. The duo separated in 2017.



Rashami and Arhaan knew each other before but seemed to have grown closer during Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhryâ€™s wedding.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.