Will Rukhmini be able to achieve her aspirations, or will marriage cut her wings of becoming an IPS officer? Khushi Dubey Aka Rukhmini From Star Plus Show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight!

MUMBAI : Star Plus has been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the journey, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

The makers of Aankh Micholi recently dropped an intriguing promo for the undercover cop saga. The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) being bound by family to settle down and get married. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official, but an unforseen set of events takes place, leaving her dream shattered, only to reveal later that it was a path for her to achieve her aspirations of becoming an IPS officer. Aankh Micholi will be a twisted tale of Saas Bahu. It will be interesting to witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi shares, "I am grateful for the audience to garner love and appreciation on our 1st and 2nd promos. I feel blessed and elated at the same time. The second promo depicts the struggles and obstacles faced by my character, Rukhmini, and how these struggles are leading her towards her journey of becoming an IPS officer. Through the show, we also intend to pay tribute to all the officials who serve the country with dedication and love. The audience will witness a rollercoaster of emotions from Rukhmini. It will be intriguing to witness how Rukhmini balances her career and family in the show.".

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.