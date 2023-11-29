Will Sanju and Parineet’s love story get a new chance on Colors’ Parineetii?

MUMBAI: In this week on COLORS’ Parineetii, drama erupts at a bash thrown by Mr. Mehra, Sanju’s (Ankur Verma) boss. Sanju’s ex-wife, Neeti (Tanvi Dogra) throws major shade at Parineet (Anchal Sahu), leaving Sanju fuming. He's had enough of the humiliation and introduces Parineet as his wife.

In retaliation, Neeti unleashes a storm of insults at Sanju, accusing him of disloyalty and dissing Parineet while suggesting that Sanju and Parineet should tie the knot. Sanju won’t let the insults slide and he’s all about standing up for what's right. On the other hand, Neeti is manipulating Sulochna to take legal action against the entire Bajwa family. (Also Read: Parineeti 28th November 2023 Written Episode Update: Neeti rejects Sanju’s request)

Parineet requests Sanju to patch things up with Neeti, but when he tries to do so, Neeti shuts him down hard, saying she's done with him. This prompts Sanju to break free from Neeti's dominion. He's determined to give Parineet the respect and honor she deserves by asking her to marry him right then and there.

Parineet is on board; however, she's got a master plan brewing in her mind. What’s cooking in Parineet’s mind? (Also Read: Parineeti 28th November 2023 Written Episode Update: Neeti rejects Sanju’s request)

