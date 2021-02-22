Will Sargun Kaur Luthra AKA Preesha die in Yeh Hai Chahatein? Here's what the actress said 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein is witnessing an interesting track currently. The viewers are seeing how Preesha is trying to save Rudra from the fake allegations imposed on him by Mahima and Rudra's imposter.

However, the news about the story taking a new turn where Preesha is likely to die is leaving the fans disheartened.

In one of the recent promos, Mahima killed the imposter Rudra thinking that he is the real one and then her next target is Preesha.

In the upcoming episodes, the audiences would see the death of Preesha and how everyone is shocked and broken.

In one of the recent videos, Sargun Kaur Luthra will be seen talking about her death track which has left the viewers curious.

Take a Look:

Aishwarya Sakhuja asks Sargun if she will die on the show.

Responding to Aishwarya, Sargun said, "I will miss everyone a lot. I'll miss you too."

Well, Sargun's response is hinting that the show will definitely witness a major turning point where Preesha's death sequence will be shown.

Sargun has neither denied nor confirmed the news yet.

