Will Shakti be successful in giving her scholarship interview for admission in medical college?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 19:05
arjun

MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s recently launched fiction show is an exciting drama which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by 'Studio LSD Productions', the mesmerizing show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti stars the charismatic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, this show has ignited hearts and souls with its compelling storyline. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) tries to take revenge from Shakti because she felt insulted by her multiple times which hurt her ego. In retaliation, Mandira made unnecessary demands to create difficulties in Shakti’s life when she asked her for her signature on the scholarship admission form. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Shakti ends up successfully getting Shiv’s signature on the form, which has now led her one step closer to her dreams.

The upcoming episodes will bring in a lot of drama as Mandira plans to prevent Shakti from attending her scholarship interview for admission in medical college by trapping her in a secluded room. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness how will Shakti come out of this situation and give the interview. Will Shiv be able to save her?

To know what happens next, tune in to 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 PM, only on Zee TV!
 

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti Arjun Bijlani Shiv Nikki Sharma Varanasi Mandira Parineeta Borthakur Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 19:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Vishal Sharma to re-enter Star Plus’s show Imlie
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Star...
Must Read! As Stree 2 goes on floors, here’s a look at how Stree gave Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s career a boost
MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree, which was released in 2018, was a blockbuster at the box...
Wow! Priya Banerjee is attracting eyeballs with her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI:  Actress Priya Banerjee is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, we have...
Will Shakti be successful in giving her scholarship interview for admission in medical college?
MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s recently launched fiction show is an exciting drama which explores the healing power of love in a...
“I am happy to reunite with Shrenu Parikh after almost a decade”, shares Aadesh Chaudhary as he joins the cast of Maitree
MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Reeva and Ishaan get close, Savi's wedding is fixed
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Stree 2
Must Read! As Stree 2 goes on floors, here’s a look at how Stree gave Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s career a boost
Latest Video
Related Stories
IMLIE
Exclusive! Vishal Sharma to re-enter Star Plus’s show Imlie
Aadesh
“I am happy to reunite with Shrenu Parikh after almost a decade”, shares Aadesh Chaudhary as he joins the cast of Maitree
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Vihan Verma roped in for Contiloe's show Swaraj
Kehekshan Naaz
Must Read! Kehekshan Naaz finally breaks silence on the Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz fight SAYS "It was the toughest time for me, it took me eight years to get over it"
Priyanka
Breaking! Is Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary the new Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7?
I will be a part of such a popular show
EXCLUSIVE! Mrinal N Chandra on being a part of Kundali Bhagya: I was in my school days when this show was launched, never thought one day, I will be a part of such a popular show