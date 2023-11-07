Will Shakti be successful in giving her scholarship interview for admission in medical college?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s recently launched fiction show is an exciting drama which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by 'Studio LSD Productions', the mesmerizing show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti stars the charismatic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, this show has ignited hearts and souls with its compelling storyline. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) tries to take revenge from Shakti because she felt insulted by her multiple times which hurt her ego. In retaliation, Mandira made unnecessary demands to create difficulties in Shakti’s life when she asked her for her signature on the scholarship admission form. However, in an unexpected turn of events, Shakti ends up successfully getting Shiv’s signature on the form, which has now led her one step closer to her dreams.

The upcoming episodes will bring in a lot of drama as Mandira plans to prevent Shakti from attending her scholarship interview for admission in medical college by trapping her in a secluded room. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness how will Shakti come out of this situation and give the interview. Will Shiv be able to save her?

To know what happens next, tune in to 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 PM, only on Zee TV!

