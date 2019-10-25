News

Will she? Won't she? Is Dayaben making a COMEBACK in Taarak Mehta?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most loved television shows and is watched worldwide.

Dayaben’s exit from the show created a wide buzz about how she would be missed and whether the charm of the show would still be the same without her. After going on maternity leave in 2017, there have been speculations about Disha quitting the show. This was followed by reports that Ami Trivedi, and then Vibhoutee Sharma,  was likely to replace Disha as Dayaben.

And soon, reports also started doing the rounds that she will not be a part of the show. However, recently there are speculations yet again that Dayaben will be back and that negotiations are on.

Well, we’d be the happiest to see Dayaben coming back and to watch how Gokuldham Society welcomes her! What about you?

