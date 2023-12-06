Will Shubham Chaudhary emerge triumphant, becoming the first-ever hearing-impaired contestant on MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand? Read to know!

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies Karm ya Kaand has been inspiring generations of aspiring youth for years, breaking barriers and giving everyone an equal chance to make their dreams come true. This reality show is a platform for emerging generations to come out of their comfort zones and express their true potential on a global level. For the first time on MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand, you will witness a young boy from Ghaziabad, UP, Shubham Chaudhary, who is hearing impaired. He is a sweet and charming guy, a professional model, loves acting and also loves to sing songs in sign language.

He auditioned last year as well but was rejected and advised to work on his fitness, and this year he has come back stronger by performing 100 pushups in his GD round. Shubham will be seen using his sign language to convey his message to the Gang Leaders and Sonu. Shubham Chaudhary will be seen expressing his challenges and how he and his hearing-impaired friends and people around him also experience challenges while communicating and that sign language should be known globally. He believes he can be a Roadie as much as any other person because he has his strengths and is very observant. Along with that, his visual powers help him grasp things and ensure he doesn't get lost during the show. 

Gautam will share his opinions by saying, “I'm really sorry that I pressed the red button for you because, in my vision, you might face a lot of difficulties on the journey considering the nature of the show. Thodi nahi thodi se zyaada difficulty ho sakti hai. But you're a very good person and you're very inspiring. But jese log me dhund raha hu, usme abhi aap fit nhi beth te ho.”

Will Shubhan Chaudhary get a chance to prove himself and showcase his journey in Roadies? Will he be able to inspire others to overcome their disabilities and to make them their strength? 

Find out in the upcoming episode of MTV Roadies – karam Ya Kaand. This Saturday and Sunday at 7 : 00 PM on MTV and Jio Cimena right after!

