Will Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill follow Prince and Yuvika’s FOOTSTEPS?

MUMBAI: Do you believe in the concept of soulmates?



If not then you need to look at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s (now Narla) love story! They became one of the most popular couples on television and social media.



Hailing from different backgrounds, the two met inside the Bigg Boss house and in no time fell head over heels in love with each other. While relationships in the Bigg Boss house have been temporary too, it was quite speculated that they affair also won’t last and also because Prince wore his heart on his sleeve. After Yuvika left the house, he was pretty close to Nora Fatehi too. But looks like Prince and Yuvika were meant to be with each other…



The current season of Bigg Boss is quite interesting and Paras Chhabra has made his stance pretty clear that he likes Mahira Sharma. While Shehnaz Kaur Gill too likes him, she has by the looks of it, backed out. However, her developing chemistry with Siddharth Shukla is very interesting. Siddharth likes Shehnaz a lot and it is pretty evident.



Siddharth is possessive or rather protective about Shehnaz and though we cannot compare their equation with the one Prince and Yuvika shared on the show, can we say that they might go the Prince and Yuvika way post the show and take their understanding to newer heights?



