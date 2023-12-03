Will Smith comforts 'Batgirl' directors after movie's cancellation

Hollywood star Will Smith was there for 'Batgirl' directors following the bad news about the movie's cancellation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 17:00
Will Smith

MUMBAI :Hollywood star Will Smith was there for 'Batgirl' directors following the bad news about the movie's cancellation.

The 'Emancipation' star reached out to Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also directed the actor in 'Bad Boys for Life', after they learned that Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the film in a cost-cutting measure, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview with Variety, El Arbi reveals how Smith offered some comfort in the wake of the movie's cancellation. "It was two days after the wedding, and Will Smith was there."

He was like, 'What's happening? Oh my God,'" the filmmaker said. "And he said, 'Really, don't worry about it. Just one tip. Don't go on social media.'"

Warner Bros announced the shocking decision to scrap 'Batgirl' in August 2022, though the filming had been completed. Responding to the news, El Arbi and Fallah said in a statement that they "are saddened and shocked by the news."

Leslie Grace, who was cast in the titular role, praised the "incredible cast and tireless crew" for their "hard work and intention" they put into the film during the shooting for months in Scotland. She penned on Instagram: "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!"

El Arbi and Fallah have since been booked for their next project. They are set to return at the helm for the fourth 'Bad Boys' movie, which was greenlit earlier this month. Sharing the news in late January, Smith said in an Instagram video: "Yo, I've got an announcement."

The Oscar-winning actor was seen visiting his co-star Martin Lawrence's home before the duo screamed in unison, "Bad boys 4 life". The two then started riffing on the fact that the third film, released in 2020, was already titled 'Bad Boys for Life'.

 

Source : Ians 
 

Hollywood star Will Smith Hollywood 'Batgirl' Directors Bad boys 4 life 'Bad Boys for Life'. Tellychakkar.comHollywood star Will Smith Bad boys 4 life TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Hailey denies celebrating pregnancy with Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas
MUMBAI:Model Hailey Bieber responded to rumours that she's pregnant with her first child with pop star husband Justin...
Sunny Leone kicks off US tour, says being in US brings her joy
MUMBAI :Actress Sunny Leone is set for an elaborate US Tour starting on Saturday. The tour will see NRI fans of the...
Hrithik Roshan on fitness: 'Once you give it enough time, magical things happen'
MUMBAI :Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a jaw-dropping picture of him flaunting his big biceps and spoke about...
AR Rahman: It's heartbreaking to take contestants off his show 'NEXA Music 2'
MUMBAI :Oscar winning composer A. R. Rahman, who is known for his work in films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Guru', 'Rang De...
Recent Stories
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone kicks off US tour, says being in US brings her joy

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier becaus
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier because of more followers” - Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni
'Dil Diyaan Gallan': Dilpreet's relationship with his son turns bitter
'Dil Diyaan Gallan': Dilpreet's relationship with his son turns bitter
Jen
Exclusive! Vishal Aditya Singh roped in for Contileo’s next starring Jennifer Winget for Sony TV?
Tanisha returns to work after recovering from head injury
Tanisha returns to work after recovering from head injury
Ranndeep Rai
Ranndeep Rai: With increase in content on TV, more opportunities available for actors