Will Tejasswi Prakash ever DATE a fan? The actress responds

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. Lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends.

In one of the LIVE sessions Tejasswi was asked if she will be open in dating a fan, she replied, “Why not. Receiving love from anyone is overwhelming. I’ve heard of many glorious and successful love stories of celebrities with their fans. You never know. I mean, it's absolutely fine to date a fan I believe”.

When asked about her link up rumors with Shivin Narang, she said, “Myself and Shivin have been great friends. He has been very supportive and motivating throughout my KKK journey. I have never dated an actor and I don’t see myself dating an actor in future. Having said that, never say never, so I don’t know about the future. But, yes, me and Shivin are very good friends”.

Tejasswi has been a part of several hit shows like Swaragini and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. She is currently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

