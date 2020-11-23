Will the viewers see Helly Shah AKA Ridhima's different side in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2? The actress answers

MUMBAI: Colors' show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story. Kabir, Ridhima and Vansh's lives will be witnessing lots of unexpected things as the story progresses.

The viewers have seen how the dynamics between the characters changed as the story proceeded. With Kabir turning negative, the viewers saw a completely different side of Vansh who was first shown as an out-and-out white-collar mafia.

Amid all this, Ridhima had to go through a lot of troubles. First, she went against Vansh for the sake of Kabir and gave importance to her duty. But as time passed by, Ridhima discovered a different side of Vansh and fell in love.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Helly was asked about her character and if the viewers will see any surprising changes.

The actress said that Ridhima is such a person who goes with the flow. Helly further added that Ridhima is going through lots of things and viewers will definitely see something different.

Further, when Helly was asked if Ridhima's character will turn negative, the actress didn't hint about anything of that sort happening.

Well, the upcoming episodes of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 are surely going to leave the viewers intrigued.

